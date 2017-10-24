Raiford L. Sharpe, 76, of Huntsville, passed away October 17, 2017, at Huntsville Manor Nursing & Rehab Facility in Huntsville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. George and Edna Jeffers Sharpe; and sisters, Wyvona Bowling and infant, Veechel Sharpe.

He was a member of Batavia Baptist Church in Ohio.

He is survived by Faye Lloyd; sons, Darrell (Jackie) Sharpe, and Shane Sharpe; grandchildren: Maddison, Ryder, Cody, and Jesse Sharpe; great-grandchild, Isabel Grace; brother, Ledford (Jeanetta) Sharpe; mother of Shane, Doreen Reitmeyer; many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted October 20, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Carlie Duncan officiating, Music was provided by the Antioch singers. Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.