Juanita Chitwood Smith, 94, of Oneida, passed away October 18, 2017, at Huntsville Manor Nursing & Rehab Facility in Huntsville.

Born in Newcomb, May 2, 1923, she was she was preceded in death by her parents, Jarvis and Ellen Blankenship Chitwood; husband, Mart D. Smith; infant son, Mart D. Smith, Jr.; sisters: Delora, Nellie, Ester, and Gladys; and brothers: Woodrow, Clarence (Hank), Clifford and Hubert Chitwood.

She was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church and the Pine Grove Seniors; and volunteered for ETHRA’s public transportation for three years.

She is survived by her daughter, Jonnie Ruth Posey of Oneida; grandchildren: John, Stacy and David Posey; great-grandchildren: Jesse, Call, Lane, Levi, Tuesday, Chelsea, Praylee, and Bella; sister, Geneva Jones of New Castle, Ind.; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted October 21, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Ben Neal officiating. Interment followed at Jonathan Chitwood Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.