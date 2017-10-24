Dallas "Bogie" Newport, 65, of the Montgomery community, October 16, 2017, at his home.

Born in Scott County, February 16, 1952, he was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Delphia Day Newport; and brothers: Arlie, Ronald, and Dennis ìDeuceî Newport.

He was a born again, baptized believer and member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.

He is survived by his son, Eric (Markie) Newport; grandchildren: Kaleb, Jaeda Pearl, Deric, and Kade Newport; sister, Shelby (Tim) OíNeil; brothers: Carl ìhoochie papî (Geraldine) Newport, Jack Newport, and James Newport; special niece, Jessica Williams; and several other nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted October 19, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Carlie Duncan and Bro. Ricky Massengale officiating. Music was provided by the Antioch Singers and Tammy Hutson. Interment followed at Antioch Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.