Big South Fork Medical Center has received its three-year accreditation through the federal program charged with Medicaid and Medicare compliance, Rennova Health Inc. announced Thursday.

Rennova, the West Palm Beach, Fla.-based diagnostics company that earlier this year opened Big South Fork Medical Center as its flagship hospital facility, said that the facility has met the requirements of the NIAHO Hospital Accreditation Program, following successful completion of a survey that was conducted by DNV GL Healthcare USA.

Seamus Lagan, Rennova’s CEO, called the receipt of a Medicaid number the “final hurdle” for BSFMC to be able to collect payments for services provided.

“We look forward to the continued success and growth of this hospital and remain confident that this is an excellent business model to create values for our shareholders,” Lagan said.

The Medicare number allows the hospital to move forward with contracts with Medicare and Medicaid programs, the federal health care coverage programs for the elderly and low-income families.

BSFMC has estimated that 60 percent of the services it provides will be payable through the Medicare and Medicaid programs.

The hospital had been operating at a loss since it opened on Aug. 8, since it did not have the ability to bill for most services. With a CMS number in place, the hospital can bill for services it provides going forward, as well as for services it provided in the past.

“We are delighted that our efforts to date have been ratified by this outcome and we look forward to the provision of additional services in the near future now that we know we can get paid,” said BSFMC CEO Tony Taylor.

The hospital has exceeded its expectations both in terms of patients treated and employees hired, administrators have said at various points. The facility includes a 24/7 emergency department, and provides X-ray, CT scan and ultrasound services in radiology, along with a laboratory, respiratory therapy, physical therapy, a med-surge unit and swing beds.