HUNTSVILLE — Scott County property owners whose taxes are delinquent have already been served notice that the county’s back-tax collectors are coming after them. Now those whose property is located within the corporate limits of the Town of Huntsville are on notice that Huntsville is coming, too.

Huntsville Mayor Dennis Jeffers made the announcement at the town’s monthly municipal meeting on Thursday, saying it’s time for the town to “quit kicking the can down the road” when it comes to delinquent property taxes.

“The county has taken a stand on this and we are no different,” Jeffers said. “We operate on budgeted revenue and when we don’t get that revenue, we operate on a shortfall,” he said. “It’s very important that we get these taxes collected.”

