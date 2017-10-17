WINFIELD — What started as an attempt to take down two methamphetamine dealers who were delivering to Tennessee from Kentucky resulted in the arrests of six people here on Wednesday, Oct. 11, with charges filed against a seventh suspect who remains on the loose.

Drug agents say a total of seven people, most of them from Kentucky, were implicated in the operation, which involved law enforcement officers from the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Oneida Police Department and Kentucky State Police.

The operation began shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, when SCSD Drug Agent Kris Lewallen and OPD Drug Agent Bill Miller traveled to a business near the Tennessee-Kentucky line in Winfield to intercept a duo of Kentucky women who an informant had said were traveling to Tennessee to sell meth ice.

