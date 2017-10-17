HUNTSVILLE — If there was little discussion about the old Scott County Jail earlier this month, when Scott County Commission’s Building & Grounds Committee recommended it be given to the Town of Huntsville, there was even less on Monday, when commissioners voted to approve the committee’s recommendation.

Without comment or fanfare, commissioners voted 10-0 to transfer ownership of the jail to the town, a measure that had been proposed by Huntsville Mayor Dennis Jeffers.

Jeffers and the town have pledged to use a combination of grant money, local funds and inmate labor to restore the jail to its original condition, and to preserve it for the future.

