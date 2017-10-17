A 40-year-old Winfield man was arrested last week on charges that he engaged in sexual activity with an underage girl at the Oneida Family Motel.

Michael J. Jones, 40, of Slaven Drive in Winfield, was charged with aggravated statutory rape following an investigation by Oneida Police Department.

According to a warrant filed by OPD Investigator Dustin Burke, the mother of a 15-year-old girl visited the police department on Wednesday, Oct. 11, where the girl told authorities that Jones had sexual contact with her while she was visiting her friend who resides at the motel.

To continue reading, please subscribe to the Independent Herald . If you are already a subscriber, email subscriptions@ihoneida.com with the name and address to which your newspaper is mailed to receive login credentials. If you are a subscriber who is logged in and believe you are seeing this message in error, please email subscriptions@ihoneida.com or call 423-569-6343.

The complete story can be found in the October 19, 2017 print edition of the Independent Herald.