John Ralph Stephens, 90, of Winfield, passed away October 10, 2017, at Genesis Healthcare Cumberland Village in LaFollette.

Born June 16, 1927, he was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Erna Walker Stephens; wife, Leona Strunk Stephens; infant daughter, Maryln Rose Stephens; sisters, his twin, and Edna Carol Stephens; and brothers: Edward R., Lawrence and Charles Stephens.

He became a born again Christian on January 19, 1948, and was a charter member of Isham United Baptist Church in 1949, where he was ordained as a minister in 1959. He pastored numerous Baptist churches including Highway, Isham, Old Gum Fork, Silerville, Pleasant Grove, Black Creek, and Ross Grove. He also was the moderator of West Union Association of United Baptist Churches.

He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the Army 1945-1946; was a member of VFW Post 136; and was raised to Master Mason March 31, 1956, at Oneida F&AM Lodge #695.

He is survived by his daughter, Brenda Smith; grandchildren: Alisa Slaven, John Calvin Smith, and Steven Ralph Smith; great-grandchildren: Nathan, LeAnn, Curtis and Calvin; brother, Thomas Stephens; and many other relatives and friends.

Masonic service was conducted October 14, by Masonic Lodge F&AM #695 in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home. Funeral service was conducted October 15, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Bro. Luther Pennington and Bro. Ervin Foster officiating. Interment followed at Jones Cemetery, McCreary Co., Ky.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.