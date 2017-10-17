James Edward “Eddy” Terry, 63, of the Winona community, passed away October 6, 2017, at home surrounded by his family.

Born in Oneida, January 22, 1954, he was preceded in death by his mother, Flora Terry; brother, Billy Joe Terry; and father-in-law, Berlie Williams.

He was a member of First Baptist Church-Huntsville.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Diane Williams Terry of the Winona community; children, James Heith Terry, and Blake (Teshuah) Terry; grandchild, Makayla Terry; brothers: Mark (Mary) Terry, Luther “Wade” Terry, Lonas (Phyllis) Terry, and Roger (Debbie) Terry; in-laws, Joyce Williams, and Teddy (Valerie) Williams; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted October 11, at First Baptist Church-Huntsville with Bro. Kevin Terry officiating. Music was provided by Mike Hamby and Kerri Chitwood. Interment followed at Williams Family Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.