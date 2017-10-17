BANDY CREEK — A 33-year-old Campbell County man was arrested after a domestic incident at the Bandy Creek Campground in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area on Sunday.

Adam Clyde Ivey, 33, of Caryville, was arrested by Scott County Sheriff’s Department officers. According to a warrant filed by Deputy Keith Hawkins, Ivey assaulted both his wife and his father-in-law during a family camping trip in the Big South Fork.

The response began when E-911 dispatchers received a call about an assault in progress and could hear someone yelling “Don’t shoot!” in the background.

To continue reading, please subscribe to the Independent Herald . If you are already a subscriber, email subscriptions@ihoneida.com with the name and address to which your newspaper is mailed to receive login credentials. If you are a subscriber who is logged in and believe you are seeing this message in error, please email subscriptions@ihoneida.com or call 423-569-6343.

The complete story can be found in the October 19, 2017 print edition of the Independent Herald.