An Oneida man has been charged with sexual battery after allegedly entering the room of a resident at the Oneida Family Motel and making unwanted advancements on the tenant.

John W. Rodgers, 49, was charged with sexual battery and aggravated assault following his arrest by Oneida Police Department Sgt. Michael Blaker on Saturday.

According to a warrant filed by Blaker, Rodgers entered the motel room of one of his neighbors and forced himself onto a woman residing there.

