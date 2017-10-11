An Oneida man is facing several felony charges after allegedly injuring multiple people and a pet with his wheelchair.

Randal J. West, 53, of Oneida, was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of aggravated assault, aggravated cruelty to an animal, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

West was allegedly intoxicated when he went on a rampage in the parking lot of the Oneida Family Motel — formerly Tobe’s Motel — with his motorized wheelchair.

