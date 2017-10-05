HUNTSVILLE — The district attorneys general of Tennessee's Sixth, Seventh, Eighth, Ninth and Tenth Judicial Districts, which includes Scott and neighboring counties, have jointly filed a lawsuit against manufacturers of powerful opioid pain medications.

Eighth Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, whose district includes Scott, Campbell, Fentress, Claiborne and Union counties, was among the attorneys general filing the lawsuit, which names as defendants the prescription opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma L.P. and its related companies, along with Mallinckrodt LLC, Endo Health Solutions Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.

Together, the defendants named in the lawsuit manufacture most common narcotics.

Filed in Campbell County Circuit Court in Jacksboro on Sept. 29, the lawsuit names additional plaintiffs known collectively as Baby Doe. Also named as a defendant is the now-dissolved Tennessee Pain Institute, along with two former TPI employees and a convicted drug dealer.

