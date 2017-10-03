William Jay Sharp, 49, of Clinton, formerly of Huntsville, passed away September 25, 2017, at University of North Carolina Hospital in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Born in Destin, Florida, June 10, 1968, he was preceded in death by his parents, William Jake and Marie Delores Sharp; grandparents, Joshua J. Sharp and Erie West Sharp; aunts and uncles: Doug Sharp, Joseph and Judy Purcell, Joseph and Alene Sharp, Joyce Loy, Charles and Mae Chitwood, Vernon and Elizabeth West, and Wesley and Jean Riggins.

He worked as a lab technician for the city of Oak Ridge, and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Lydia Salmon Sharp of Clinton; brother, Jonathan (Marsha) Sharp; uncle, Roger (Shirley) Sharp; aunts: Helen Smith, Nancy (Bill) Johnson, and Linda Sharp; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted September 30, at Trinity Baptist Church with Bro. Dilbert Terry officiating. Music was provided by Trinity Baptist Church Choir. Interment followed at Mossop Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.