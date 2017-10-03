Margaret Ann Luxmore Marcum, 65, of Oneida, passed away September 27, 2017, at Physicians Regional Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born in Martin, Kentucky, July 29, 1952, she was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Roberta Moore Luxmore; husband, Everett Marcum, Jr.; and infant granddaughter, Emberlynn Titlow.

She was a member of Allen United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her children, William (Michelle) Marcum, Anita (Shawn) Titlow, and Matthew Marcum; grandchildren: William Marcum, II, Chelsie Bush, Madison Bertram, Ansley Marcum, Austin Marcum, Abby Marcum, Draven Kearney, Chase Kearney, Paige Massey, and Tate Massey; great-grandchildren: Camden, Carlie, Waylon, Jaith, Andilyn, and Kyndall; sisters, Juanita (Johnny) Stephens, and Mary (David) Dawson; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted October 2, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida with Bro. John Duncan officiating. Interment followed at Ross Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida.