Lucille Byrd Anderson, 80, of Oneida, passed away September 29, 2017, at her home.

Born August 23, 1937, she was preceded in death by her parents, Obis and Edith Keeton Byrd; and son, Steve Anderson.

She was a member of Pentecost Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Scot (Kim) Anderson; sisters: Patsy Foster, Christine (Luster) Posey, and Kathleen (Bruce) Harness; brother, Donald (Allessia) Byrd; great-niece, Julia Harness; special friend, Wilma Duncan; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.

The family was to have received friends Wednesday, October 4, from 12 noon until time of funeral service at 2 p.m., in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Dwayne Lawson officiating. Interment was to have followed at Fairview Memorial Garden.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.