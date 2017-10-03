Lisa Darlene Jeffers Phillips, 53, of Oneida, passed away September 27, 2017, at Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born in Scott County, March 5, 1964, she was preceded in death by her parents, Olando and Helen Day Jeffers; infant sister, Teresa Ann Jeffers; infant brother, Larry Arnold Jeffers; and grandparents: Harrison and Linda Byrd Jeffers, and Oscar and Florence Harness Day.

She was a member of White Rock Baptist Church, and was a 1981 graduate of Scott High School.

She is survived by her son, Adam Kendall Phillips; daughter, Melissa ReJeane Harness; grandchildren: Tymberlyn, Addison, Abby, Jolei, Jedidiah, and Malachi; brothers, Bobby Jeffers and Anthony Jeffers; aunts: Oma Newport, Erma Silcox and Janetta Lawson; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted October 1, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. Carlie Duncan and Bro. Dudley Harness officiating. Music was provided by Donna Wright and Daniel Murley. Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.