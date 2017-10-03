James Robert “Jamie” Martin Jr., 45, of Oneida, passed away September 26, 2017, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born in Oneida, January 27, 1972, he was preceded in death by his father, James Robert “Bunny” Martin; son, James Robert Martin, III; and grandparents: Ollie and William Martin and Willis and Nola Carter.

He was a member of Gum Fork Baptist Church, enjoyed working on vehicles, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Martin of Oneida; mother, Linda Carter Martin; sons, Jacob Phillips and Zackary Martin; grandchild, Kenlee Phillips; brothers: Jerry Wayne (Bonnie) Martin, James H. Martin, and Travis Martin; sisters: Denise Upchurch, Sharon (Tim) Edwards, Virgie K. (Curley) Sexton, and Judy Martin; in-laws: Jackie (Carol) Braden, Randall (Tonya) Braden and Sherry (Roger) Allen; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted September 29, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Bradley Kidd officiating. Interment followed at Bethel Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.