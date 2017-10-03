Jackie David Daugherty, 60, of the Straight Fork community, passed away September 27, 2017.

Born in Scott County, October 29, 1956, he was preceded in death by his parents, John M. and Zella Mae Daugherty; wife, Sharon G. Daugherty; and grandparents: Clyde and Bertha Daugherty, and Frank and Bertha Crabtree.

He is survived by his daughter, Carolyn Marie; step-sons, Hank Neely and Paul Neely; sisters: Wanda Lee Lowe, and Bertha Mae (Danny) Henry, both of the Straight Fork community, Barbara Ann Riseden of Huntsville, Joan Trentam of Cleveland, and Linda Cartwright of Dalton, Ga.; nieces and nephews: Stacy, Derek, Dusty, John, John Samuel, Jennie, Elwood, Amanda, Dennis, Robert, Atekia, Outlaw, Zella, and Bertha; aunt, Janice Day; uncle, DT Crabtree; and many other relatives and friends.

Memorial service will be held at a later date. His wish was cremation.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.