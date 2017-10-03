Gary Litton, 61, passed away September 29, 2017, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born January 20, 1956, he was preceded in death by his parents, Hildon and Mary Helen Chambers Litton; son, Marco Maley; brother, Billy Litton; and mother-in-law, Bertie Sexton.

He was a member of White Rock Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Linda Sexton Litton; children: Adam Litton, Michael (Lavada) Litton, Jeffery (Casey) Litton, Caleb Litton, and Mitchel Smithers; grandchildren: Macie Creech, Maddie Litton, Zoey Litton, Katy Litton, Mary Litton, Jeffery Litton, Jr., Mason Terry, Jayden Bowling, Suri Litton, Emily Maley, and Lucas Pryor; sister, Melanie Terry; father-in-law, Buster Sexton; special niece, Mary Lou Douglas; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted October 3, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro Joey Zachary officiating. His wish was cremation.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.