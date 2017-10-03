Frankie C. Cotton Pike, 89, of Oneida, passed away September 27, 2017, at Physicians Regional Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born in Oneida, September 29, 1927, she was preceded in death by her parents: Jerry and Mattie Cotton, and mother, Martha West; husband, Lonnie B. Pike; and brothers: Lester West, Dillard West, and James West.

She was a member of Tunnel Hill United Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children: Gerald (Susie) Pike, Jerry (Shirley) Pike, and Gary (Kay) Pike; grandchildren: Missy Watters, Doug Pike, Rebekah Sexton, Todd Pike, Logan Pike, Angel Michelle Byrd, and Lesley Strunk; great-grandchildren, Tanner, Jerry, James, Dallan, Jaleigh, Brylee, Kayla, Gage, Austin, and Aiden; great-great-grandson, Brennan; sister, Betty Malloy; special friend, Geretta Phillips; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted September 30, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida with Bro. Billy Lowe officiating. Music was provided by Jimmy and Sarah Byrd. Graveside service was conducted October 1, at Cotton-Pike Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida.