Eula Ellen Lay, 99, of the Rockhouse community, passed away September 28, 2017, at home surrounded by family and friends.

Born September 21, 1918, she was preceded in death by her parents, George Flemon and Bertie Silcox Lay; brothers: J.P., J.W., Larry, Earl, James, Eugene, and Lloyd George “Bucky” Lay; and sisters, Geneva Navaro and Nancy Collins.

After being diagnosed legally blind, she graduated from Norma High School and attended Draughon’s Business College in Nashville. At the end of WWII, she moved to Mobile, Alabama, to work as a “Rosie the Riveter” making airplane parts. When she returned to Tennessee, she earned a teaching certificate from the George Peabody School and taught school in Scott County. She earned a teaching degree from Tennessee Tech and taught at one room schools in the Rockhouse, Smokey Junction, and Bull Creek communities and taught for 17 years at Joyner Elementary School in Morgan County. She then returned to Scott County finishing up her 30 year teaching career at the Capital Hill Elementary School. She loved to teach and she loved children. She was also a caregiver for family members when needed and was a member of Five Black Gums Baptist Church.

She is survived by her sisters: Luretta Comer, Dorothy Tighe, Phyllis Muse, and Sarah (Gerald) McGinnis; brothers, Hoyle Lay, and Amon (Bertha Lou) Lay; special friends, Billy and Anna Mae Marlow of Morgan County; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted September 30, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Ben Lay and Bro. Greg McGinnis officiating. Graveside service was conducted October 1, at Lay-Silcox Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.