Charles Russell Lewallen, 63, of Oneida, passed away September 28, 2017, at his home.

Born in Scott County, July 14, 1954, he was preceded in death by his parents, Cicero G. and Mamie Owens Lewallen; sisters: Fannie Terry, Violace Daugherty, Mable Sells, and Alma Lawhorne; nephew, (Little) Matt Terry; and brothers: Olen, Carl, Bruno, and Victor Lewallen.

He is survived by his son, Chauncey Lewallen; brothers, Andy (Ona) Lewallen and David (Rita) Lewallen; sister, Brenda (Milford) Stanley; special friends, Gary and Janice Ooten, and Jackson Terry; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relative and friends.

Funeral service was conducted October 3, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Milford Stanley officiating. His wish was cremation.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.