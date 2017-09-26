The Independent Herald announced last week that Kimber Richmond has joined its staff in the role of advertising director.

Richmond, a 2009 graduate of Oneida High School, will be responsible for coordinating the newspaper's marketing efforts and handling its sales accounts. She joins the newspaper from World Finance of Oneida, where she had worked since 2013.

"We're excited to welcome Kimber to our award-winning team," said Independent Herald publisher Ben Garrett. "Our advertisers are one of the most important parts of our business and it's vital that the person handling their accounts and their marketing needs be someone they can trust and relate to, and we're confident that Kimber is an excellent choice for that role."

Richmond is married to Richie Richmond. The couple live in Oneida and have two sons, Ryder and Charlie.

"One thing that made Kimber the right fit for the Independent Herald was her positive and personable approach," Garrett said. "I know the local business community will enjoy meeting her and working with her.

"Our advertisers give us the ability to provide quality, award-winning journalism that sheds light on our community's accomplishments and struggles while telling the stories of its people, and we're excited to welcome Kimber into the role of helping us to provide a winning marketing approach for those advertisers."