JAMESTOWN — Several Scott High runners turned in their best times of the season here Thursday, and the end result was not only a sweep of the top individual finishes in the cross country meet at York Institute, but also a sweep of the top team spots for the Highlanders.

In a three-school race that included York and Oneida, the Highlanders claimed a one-two-three sweep in the boys’ finishing order, while also winning first place on the girls’ side.

Tyler Little, Richie Dykes and Talon Williams came home first through third for the Highlanders, in that order. Little had a time of 17:45, while Dykes finished in 19:34 and Williams finished in 19:56. All three finishes were season-best times.

Devon Creekmore also had a season-best time of 21:48 to finish eighth, while Gage Phillips had a season-best time to finish 16th.

Other Highlanders placing at Thursday’s race included Jaden Goodman in 23rd, Isaiah Kimbrough in 24th, Andy Zachary in 25th, Noah Fladie in 26th, Chase Yancey in 28th, Matthew Potter in 29th, Jonathan Rine in 30th and Daniel Boshears in 31st.

Scott High was the top team overall, with a score of 30. York finished second, with a score of 42, while Oneida finished third.

On the girls’ side, Grace Sexton finished first with a season-best time of 24:20. Her teammate, Lou Chaney, came home third with a season-best time of 25:09, while Scott’s Mia Hull finished fifth with a season-best time of 26:34.

Also placing in the Top 10 for the Lady Highlanders was Kristin Skogman, who finished seventh with a season-best time of 27:04. In the Top 20 were Jacey Williams in 13th, Karmen Smith in 14th, Autumn Goodman in 15th and Katie Chambers in 19th. All had season-best times.

Also finishing the race for Scott were Jacey Goodman in 22nd, Taylor Hicks in 28th, Christin Marcum in 29th, Gracie Chambers in 30th and Christian Cross in 32nd.

Scott was the top team at the event, with a score of 29. York finished second, with a score of 54.