HUNTSVILLE — Tennessee has never been in better shape than it is right now.

That was the message of State Rep. Kelly Keisling, R-Byrdstown, on Thursday, as he addressed the Huntsville Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

Keisling, whose four terms in office have coincided with Bill Haslam’s two terms as governor, admitted that he had sparred with the Knoxville Republican early on, saying he was dedicated to representing the state’s rural interests against urban control.

“I’m just a rural representative and that’s the way I look at things,” Keisling said. “We butted heads, but, by golly, I’d have to say that both (Haslam) and his administration have done a fabulous job of job creation since he’s been in office.”

