HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville Mayor Dennis Jeffers on Thursday reiterated his town’s commitment to restoring the old Scott County Jail.

Jeffers, who has asked Scott County Commission to transfer ownership of the jail to the Town of Huntsville, essentially for free, said during Thursday’s meeting of the town’s board of mayor and aldermen that the efforts to obtain the jail began when he realized just how much the historic facility had deteriorated.

“That didn’t set very well with me,” Jeffers said of touring the jail with Museum of Scott County curator Gary Sexton. That walk-through of the structure came as Sexton planned to use the jail for a haunted house as part of the Scott County Chamber of Commerce’s Fall on the Mall festival, which is planned for Oct. 28. But Sexton ultimately determined it was not safe to have students working inside the dilapidated structure.

