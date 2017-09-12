For all of the hype and pomp that surrounded Hurricane Irma, she didn't exactly impress once she made it to Tennessee.

Irma is now post-tropical, positioned over north-central Alabama and headed towards West Tennessee. The remnant tropical depression will continue to impact much of the Volunteer State, however, as it stalls out over the western half of the state and continues to slowly dissipates.

But that impact is expected to be in the form of on-and-off rain showers and a light breeze. The main show from Irma's remnants were expected along the Cumberland Plateau Monday night. Instead, all that the region saw was light to occasionally moderate rain — a little more than half of an inch, according to the National Weather Service's radar estimates — and winds that did not quite reach the criteria of the wind advisory that had been issued for the region. That advisory was allowed to expire Tuesday morning without incident.

Irma's impact was greater in southern Tennessee. The greater Chattanooga area received several inches of rain and winds that created minor damage, mostly in the form of downed power lines. And, of course, the storm created havoc in Florida. A dozen people were reported dead and 25 percent of all homes destroyed in the Florida Keys, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, after the hurricane — which had set records as the Atlantic Basin's strongest-ever tropical cyclone — slammed ashore on Sunday. Three more people were killed in Georgia and one in South Carolina.

But further north, Irma came and went without much more than a whimper.

Rain and cool temperatures were expected to continue on Wednesday and Thursday, but forecasters said seasonably hot temperatures in the low 80s would return to the Cumberlands by the weekend.