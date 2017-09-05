Sometimes the places hardest to reach are the places most worth the effort required to find them.

You could say that of the spine of the Cumberland Mountain range, where Scott, Morgan and Anderson counties all meet somewhere between the headwaters of Brimstone Creek and Smokey Creek.

Depending upon your starting point and your exact route of travel, it can be at least a half-day’s drive in and out of these mountains. And, yet, the best vantage points — the ones at the very top — are surprisingly close to places that dozens of Scott County families call home, like Lone Mountain, Smokey Junction and Norma.

To continue reading, please subscribe to the Independent Herald . If you are already a subscriber, email subscriptions@ihoneida.com with the name and address to which your newspaper is mailed to receive login credentials. If you are a subscriber who is logged in and believe you are seeing this message in error, please email subscriptions@ihoneida.com or call 423-569-6343.

The complete story can be found in the Sept. 7, 2017 print edition of the Independent Herald.