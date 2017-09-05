HUNTSVILLE — State-ranked teams are going to do what state-ranked teams do.

That was certainly the case with Alcoa on Friday, as the Tornadoes — the state’s top-ranked Class 3A team — excelled offensively and defensively in a 42-0, bounce-back win over Scott High.

Scott stood toe to toe with Alcoa for a while, staying within a touchdown until the midway point of the second quarter. But the Tornadoes took the game by storm in the waning minutes of the first half, turning three quick scores into a 28-0 halftime lead.

To continue reading, please subscribe to the Independent Herald . If you are already a subscriber, email subscriptions@ihoneida.com with the name and address to which your newspaper is mailed to receive login credentials. If you are a subscriber who is logged in and believe you are seeing this message in error, please email subscriptions@ihoneida.com or call 423-569-6343.

The complete story can be found in the Sept. 7, 2017 print edition of the Independent Herald.