A Helenwood man was arrested Thursday afternoon after being reported trespassing at the Oneida Walmart store.

Matthew Herrman, 46, of Helenwood, had reportedly been told four days earlier to not be back inside the store. On Wednesday, Aug. 30, he allegedly went back inside the store, "and had made statements that he had a knife and no one had better mess with him," Oneida Police Department patrolman Chad Jones wrote in a warrant.

