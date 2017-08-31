Best-of and worst-of statistics are charted for almost everything. There are the lists of the U.S. counties with the highest unemployment rates; the U.S. counties with the lowest crime rates. Some mean more than others.

But there is one newly-released statistic that is jumping out about Scott County: this is one of the Top 100 counties in the United States for opioid prescriptions.

In 2016, according to new statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, there were more than 37,000 opioid prescriptions written in Scott County — a county with a population of 21,950, according to the federal government’s latest census estimate. For every 100 people in Scott County, 169 opioid prescriptions were written.

“That’s a prescription and a half for every man, woman and child in this community,” said Trent Coffey, director of the S.T.A.N.D. Coalition, which is at the forefront of local efforts to combat the prescription drug epidemic in Scott County.

