Scott County’s unemployment rate was largely stable in July, dropping a single tenth of a percentage point, to 5.7 percent.

That figure is based on numbers released last week by the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development. Scott County was among 40 of the state’s 95 counties that saw improved unemployment rates in July, according to the state’s data.

Despite the improved unemployment rate, there were fewer Scott Countians employed in July than in June. According to the state’s data, a total of 7,450 Scott County workers were gainfully employed last month, down from 7,470 in June. However, there were also fewer workers — 450 in July, down 10 from June — listed as unemployed, as Scott County’s estimated local work force dropped from 7,930 to 7,900.

Scott County’s jobless rate remained outside the state’s top 10, a list that was topped by Weakley County’s 7.4 percent jobless rate. Weakly and Rhea counties each had unemployment rates of 7.0 percent, while Bledsoe and Houston counties rounded out the five highest unemployment rates, at 6.6 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively. Lauderdale County had an unemployment rate of 6.4 percent, while Sequatchie, Wayne and Grundy counties all posted unemployment rates of 6.2 percent and Jackson County rounded out the top 10 at 6.1 percent.

Davidson County and Williamson County tied for the state’s lowest unemployment rate, at 3.1 percent. Wilson, Sumner, Rutherford, Sevier and Cheatham counties each posted unemployment rates of 3.3 percent in July. Rounding out the top 10 counties with lowest unemployment rates were Dickson County, at 3.6 percent, Knox County, at 3.7 percent, and Marshall County, at 3.8 percent.

Among metropolitan areas, Nashville continued to show the way, at 3.3 percent unemployment, followed by Knoxville at 4.1 percent, Chattanooga at 4.3 percent, and Memphis at 4.9 percent.

Among counties bordering Scott, Morgan County showed the most movement in July, with its unemployment rate dropping half a percentage point to 5.0 percent. Pickett County saw its unemployment rate drop three-tenths of a percentage point to 4.8 percent, while Anderson County’s jobless rate was down a tenth of a percentage point, to 4.5 percent.

Campbell County’s unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.4 percent, while Fentress County saw its unemployment rate uptick slightly, from 5.2 percent to 5.3 percent.