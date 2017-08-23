HUNTSVILLE — An investigation that began almost two years ago ended Tuesday with the indictment of a Winfield man by a Scott County grand jury.

James Logan Shoemaker, 24, of Winfield, was indicted Tuesday on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the indictment was the result of an investigation that began in December 2015 at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler.

Special agents investigated information obtained by the Harriman Police Department indicating an individual in Scott County had been sharing images online that contained child pornography. Allegedly, that investigation revealed that Shoemaker was the person responsible for sharing the images.

Shoemaker was charged with one count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor. He was arrested Tuesday afternoon and booked into jail at the Scott County Justice Center. Bond was set at $25,000.