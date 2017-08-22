Shirley J. Powers, 75, of Caryville, passed away August 17, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Francis Moore Powers; sister, Delores Owens; and brothers, James Powers and Carl Powers.

She was a member of Pine Hill Baptist Church.

She is survived by her brother, Michael (Debbie) Butturini; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted August 19, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Delyn Phillips officiating. Interment followed at Pine Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.