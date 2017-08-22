Corey Lee Terry, 28, of the Cherry Fork community in Helenwood, passed away August 15, 2017, at UT Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born in Knoxville, February 8, 1989, he was preceded in death by his father, Randell Leon Terry; grandfather, Jack Clayton Davis; and uncle, Robert Mason.

He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Tami Kidd Crabtree and Benjamin Lee Crabtree; grandparents: Geneva Ruth and Charles Oza Terry, Janey Sue Davis, and Larry Kidd; brothers: Steven Eric Terry, Colby Wade Terry, and Jarrod Clayton Crabtree; sisters: Jessica Nicole Terry, Hayli Brooke Terry, and Kayln Janelle Terry; step-brothers, Wesly Aaron Crabtree and Byron Lee Crabtree; nieces and nephews: Kameron Terry, Jaxon Terry, Canzada Terry; Zachary Terry, Kendall Vanhoy, and Kayden Terry; special cousin, Trevor Charles Ray Guffey; special aunt, Barbara Mason; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted August 20, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida with Bro. Dwight Stanley officiating. Music was provided by Luke and Christian Muse. Interment followed at Sexton Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida.