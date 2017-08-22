HUNTSVILLE — After a two-week debate over how to fund it, Scott County’s actual budget passage was anticlimactic here Monday evening.

By a 9-0 vote with five commissioners absent, County Commission adopted the county’s operating budget for Fiscal Year 2017-2018, putting to rest its annual obligation to set the county’s financial plan.

The new fiscal year actually began July 1, but the budget was delayed — not atypical at the county level — by a number of circumstances. When at last it was recommended by the Budget Committee to the full, 14-member County Commission, an effort to compromise on a property tax rate stretched across two special meetings on consecutive Monday nights.

