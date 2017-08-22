=Charles Edward Young, 78, of Robbins, passed away August 15, 2017, following a short battle with cancer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Zane and Martha Goad Young; brothers, Eli (Carla) Young, and Billy Joe Young; sisters, Drexel (Don) Ward, and Sally (Jerry) Poe.

He was a life-long coal miner working in Kentucky and Tennessee, and served in the United States Army in Hawaii from 1963 to 1965.

He is survived by brothers, Harold (Sandra), and David (Louise); sister-in-law, Phyllis Taylor; nephews and nieces: John, Joseph, Jason, Anthony and Derek Young, Veronica Huliba, Kim Strom, Jenny Poe, and Tonya, Miranda, Holly and Amanda Young; great nieces and nephews: Peyton, Andrew, Jarrod, Chloe and Chapel; special friends, Ethridge Strunk and Imogene Parson and family; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted August 18, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Smithers. Music was provided by First Baptist Church Choir. Interment followed at Young Family Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.