A Harriman man who allegedly tried to force an Oneida Police Department officer off the road during a pursuit that reached speeds of 100 mph was returned to the custody of local authorities last week.

Robert Monroe, 30, of Harriman, is facing a litany of felony charges in Scott County, stemming from an Aug. 1 pursuit that began when officers noticed that his vehicle’s registration was improper.

According to arrest warrants filed by OPD investigator Dustin Burke, he attempted to stop Monroe’s Pontiac Sunfire near Little Caesars on the Four-Lane section of U.S. Hwy. 27 in Oneida. Burke alleged that Monroe initially pulled over, then sped north on U.S. 27, reaching speeds that exceeded 100 mph.

Burke attempted to pass Monroe’s vehicle, but Monroe allegedly tried to push him from the roadway. As the pursuit left Tennessee and entered Kentucky, Burke and fellow officer Dustin Laxton tried to box in Monroe’s vehicle, resulting in Monroe losing control of the vehicle and hitting a ditch.

That would not be the end of the pursuit, however, as Monroe regained control and continued along the highway. Allegedly, Monroe continued to try to push Burke from the roadway, and struck Burke’s patrol car.

Eventually, Monroe lost control of the Sunfire and crashed into a wooded area near the highway.

Monroe and his passenger, Talisa Helton, were taken into custody, at which point it was discovered that Monroe had an active order of protection against him, which had been petitioned for by Helton.

Monroe allegedly told officers that he “didn’t want to go to jail because he didn’t have a valid driver’s license.” He was charged with DUI, evading arrest, driving on a revoked license, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, violation of an order of protection and aggravated assault on a police officer.

Monroe was initially housed in Leslie County, Ky., where he reportedly was wanted on outstanding charges. Last week, he was returned to the custody of local authorities and housed at the Scott County Justice Center in Huntsville.