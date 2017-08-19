CLINTON — Scott High turned in a stellar defensive performance here Friday, limiting the homestanding Dragons to just 166 yards of total offense and forcing four punts, a turnover on downs and an interception on their first six possessions.

But at the end of the night, the statistic that mattered most was four turnovers and a couple of costly penalties, as Clinton managed to escape with a 10-0 win.

Three of the Highlanders’ turnovers came on fumbles, on a night that saw Scott put the ball on the ground five times. As for penalties, the Highlanders had just two of them, for 30 yards, but both came on Clinton’s lone touchdown drive.

“We are just heartbroken,” Scott Coach Keith Shannon said after the game. “The kids played so, so hard. We just didn’t take care of what we should have taken care of.”

