It might have been the first half of the season’s first game, but Oneida looked like a well-oiled machine for the first 24 minutes of Friday’s season-opener against Claiborne.

The Indians jumped to a 28-0 halftime lead, dominating on both sides of the ball.

Then came the second half.

After a nearly flawless first half, the Indians stumbled through the second half before eventually putting Claiborne away, 35-0.

