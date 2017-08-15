Wondering where to find the best place to view Monday’s highly-anticipated eclipse?
Here’s a hint: You need to head south.
A rare lunar eclipse will cast a path of totality from one U.S. coast to the other for the first time in 99 years, scientists say, plunging parts of the nation into darkness for a brief period of time Monday afternoon. It is expected to be the most widely-viewed and widely-studied eclipse in history, with millions of people migrating towards the path of totality.
And while the eclipse will be near totality in Scott County — with the moon obscuring about 99 percent of the sky in northern Scott County and 99.9 percent of the sky in southern Scott County — experts say that isn't quite good enough for those wanting to expect the celestial event in all its splendor.
