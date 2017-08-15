HUNTSVILLE — For Scott County Commission, the fifth time was the charm.

By an 8-5 vote Monday, County Commission approved a nine-cent property tax increase for the 2017-2018 fiscal year, avoiding a looming budget crisis while setting the stage for routine passage of the county’s budget next week.

The successful vote came on the fifth ballot, which spanned two special called meetings on consecutive Monday nights. It was short of the 12-cent tax increase asked for by the Budget Committee, but was enough to meet the county’s debt obligations for the next 12 months while also saving most of the raise that was sought for county employees.

But even as the successful vote was being put to record, commissioners were warning that another tax increase might be in store for next year, as the nine-cent increase fell short of the Budget Committee’s goal of beefing up the county’s fund balance.

