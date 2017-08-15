Scott County native Anthony Smith will be the featured speaker at the Boys & Girls Club of the Cumberland Plateau's annual hall of fame dinner and induction ceremony tonight (Thursday).

Smith, a critically-acclaimed singer and songwriter, makes his home in Nashville these days but was born and raised in Oneida. His lone studio album, "If That Ain't Country," produced by Mercury Records Nashville, resulted in three Top 40 singles.

Smith's musical interests began at an early age. He had joined his first band by the age of nine and was arranging music at his church by the age of 12.

In his early 20s, Smith moved to Kentucky and joined several bands. It was after Luke Lewis, the boss of Mercury Nashville, received a demo tape of Smith's music that he signed Smith to a record deal.

Smith is best known as a songwriter, though, having penned songs like "Run" and "Cowboys Like Us" for George Strait, "I'm Tryin'" and "Chrome" for Trace Adkins, "Didn't I" and "Whataya Think About That" by Montgomery Gentry and "What Brothers Do" by Confederate Railroad. He's also written for Tim McGraw and Blake Shelton, and his songs have been performed by Taylor Swift, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Faith Hill, Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flatts and a host of others.

Thursday's dinner begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are still on sale for the event. They can be purchased by calling the BGC at 423-286-9500.