HUNTSVILLE — Scott County Commission’s special called meeting came and went Monday without a new budget in place, giving commissioners just 24 days to find a consensus before a state-mandated deadline and a subsequent budget crisis.

With a razor-thin majority of County Commission members present at Monday’s meeting favoring a 12-cent property tax increase recommended by its Budget Committee, a group of six dissenting commissioners were able to block a majority vote, leaving the budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year in doubt. Commissioners failed, by identical 7-6 votes, to approve tax rate increases of 12 cents and 10 cents, leaving them at an impasse before eventually voting to adjourn.

However, the failure to levy a tax and adopt the budget appeared to be only temporary; Scott County Mayor Dale Perdue has called commissioners back into session on Monday, Aug. 14. This week’s lone absentee — the 6th District’s Patti Brown — will be back in town for that meeting and will be expected to cast the eighth and deciding vote for the 12-cent tax increase that will balance the budget for the new fiscal year.

