HUNTSVILLE — After soliciting bids for the sale or lease of the old Scott County Jail, it appears county government has a single suitor on the deteriorating property — an Indiana man who says his startup firm specializes in purchasing and restoring old buildings for public use.

In a lengthy presentation to County Commission’s Building & Grounds Committee Monday evening, Dann Allen, of Hartford City, Ind., detailed his proposal to purchase the hundred-year-old jail for $25,000.

The building, which was originally built in 1904 and was used as the county’s detention facility until about a decade ago, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. But it has fallen into a state of disrepair, with a leaking roof and even missing windows. Those who have toured the inside say there is a growing issue of mold and other water damage.

