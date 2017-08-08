Imogene “Gene” Withaar, 77, of Elkview, Arizona, passed away July 28, 2017, at CAMC General Hospital surrounded by her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Ernie Brown Asher; first husband, Edward Monroe; second husband, Donald Withaar; Charles Storey, and siblings: Howard “Bugo” Asher, Clyde Asher, Lois Carson, Dellis Walker, Pauline Brown, Christine Kidd, and infants, Russell and Virgie.

She was a former teacher and clerical for the State of Arizona; was a member of Lone Mountain Baptist Church in Tennessee, and was a member of Elks Lodge and Eagles Club in Arizona. She enjoyed going shopping, traveling, and spending time with grandkids.

She is survived by her son, Steve (Trudy) Monroe of Elkview, Ariz.; daughter, Sherry (Randy) Strunk of Tenn.; grandchildren: Brian Strunk and Chris Strunk, both of Pioneer, Steven Monroe of Hurricane, Ariz., Adam Monroe of Belpre, Ohio, and Cash Monroe and Leland Monroe, both of Elkview, Ariz.; great grandchildren, Jon, Brady, and Calyn; and many other relatives and friends.