HUNTSVILLE — By unanimous vote Monday evening, Scott County Commission’s Intergovernmental Committee gave the go-ahead for the county to explore the potential of joining a class-action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers.

The committee’s stamp of approval, which still must receive an endorsement from the full legislative body, came after a presentation from two private attorneys from Knoxville and Nashville law firms who are preparing a lawsuit, and on the advice of the county’s attorney, John Beaty.

Beaty indicated that it was an unprecedented move, saying it is the first time during his tenure as the county’s legal counsel that he has approached commissioners with a recommendation to go on the offensive in civil court rather than defending itself against a lawsuit.

