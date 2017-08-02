HUNTSVILLE — Scott County Sheriff's Department Deputy Shane Blevins has been in law enforcement almost 10 years. But what he witnessed last weekend was a first for him, as a law enforcement officer, he wrote in an arrest warrant.

Blevins was referring to a suspect attempting to take drugs intravenously in his presence, as the suspect was being taken into arrest.

David Ray Duncan, 37, of Straight Fork, was being served with a criminal warrant for his arrest when he asked deputies if he could take his medication before being transported to jail.

After giving the go-ahead, deputies watched in amazement as Duncan pulled out a syringe and attempted to load it with Suboxone.

"I walk into the bedroom with David, he reaches down beside the bed and pulls out a syringe and asks me is it okay for him to load the syringe with his Suboxone strip and take his medicine," Blevins wrote in the warrant.

Allegedly, Duncan told deputies that he could only take his medication intravenously.

According to Suboxone's website, the addiction-treatment medication should only be taken by dissolving it under one's tongue.

Blevins wrote that he told Duncan "there was no way I was going to stand there and let him do that in my presence.

"In almost 10 years of law enforcement that was a first for me," Blevins wrote.

Things got worse for Duncan a short time later, as he was being booked into the Scott County Justice Center. There, as deputy Lee Johnson was searching Duncan during booking procedures, he allegedly found a Suboxone wrapper with a Suboxone strip inside Duncan's mouth. Duncan had allegedly told deputies that he did not have any drugs on his person.

According to a separate warrant filed by Johnson, charging Duncan with possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, Duncan told him that he forgot the Suboxone wrapper was inside his mouth.

As a result, Duncan was also charged with attempting to introduce drugs into a county institution.